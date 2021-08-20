Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €88.00 by Nord/LB

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €100.07 ($117.73).

HEN3 stock opened at €82.60 ($97.18) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €88.05. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

