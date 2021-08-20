Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hengan International Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hengan International Group’s FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hengan International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of HEGIY opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69. Hengan International Group has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.49.

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

