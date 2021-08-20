Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,060,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,245.0 days.

OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$5.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

About Hengan International Group

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.