Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,449,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 2,060,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12,245.0 days.
OTCMKTS HEGIF remained flat at $$5.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30. Hengan International Group has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $7.38.
About Hengan International Group
