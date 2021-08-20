HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HFG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €91.12 ($107.20).

HelloFresh stock opened at €94.54 ($111.22) on Monday. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a 52 week high of €93.14 ($109.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion and a PE ratio of 40.89.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

