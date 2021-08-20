Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)’s share price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 128,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 865,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59.

About Hello Pal International (OTCMKTS:HLLPF)

Hello Pal International, Inc engages in the provision of open social exchange language and learning mobile application and network. It designs, markets, and develops an international social networking HPI platform. The firm’s HPI platform provides the following services: Livestreaming Service; Gifts, Payments and Earnings; Matching and Chat; and Phrasebooks.

