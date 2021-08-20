HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €61.00 ($71.76) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.20% from the stock’s previous close.

HLE has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €57.36 ($67.48).

ETR:HLE opened at €60.88 ($71.62) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €35.36 ($41.60) and a twelve month high of €68.72 ($80.85).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

