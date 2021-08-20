Hegic (HEGIC) Price Down 17.3% Over Last Week

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market cap of $96.51 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 585,295,614 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

