Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 528,400 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 618,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

HTLF traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.96. 92,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,986. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.86. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

