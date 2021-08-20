HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Price Target Raised to $58.00

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HHR opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.13.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. HeadHunter Group’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HeadHunter Group will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s payout ratio is 68.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 738,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 710,771 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 675.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 255,884 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.