Head-To-Head Review: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) vs. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GoHealth and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 3 4 0 2.57 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 211.65%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 219.37%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than GoHealth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GoHealth and Waterdrop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth $877.35 million 1.80 -$44.27 million $2.51 1.96 Waterdrop $464.05 million 30.41 -$101.74 million N/A N/A

GoHealth has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.7% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Waterdrop shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth -3.42% 13.28% 8.74% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GoHealth beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

