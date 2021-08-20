Head to Head Review: Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Transphorm alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Transphorm and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 4 0 3.00 Netlist 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus price target of $9.63, indicating a potential upside of 140.63%. Netlist has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Netlist.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm N/A N/A N/A Netlist 19.67% 1,784.10% 62.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Netlist shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Netlist shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Transphorm and Netlist’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $11.37 million 14.31 -$17.91 million ($0.56) -7.14 Netlist $47.23 million 32.86 -$7.27 million ($0.04) -172.50

Netlist has higher revenue and earnings than Transphorm. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Netlist beats Transphorm on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Transphorm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transphorm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.