Head to Head Comparison: NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) & Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN)

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) and Allin (OTCMKTS:ALLN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allin has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NetScout Systems and Allin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetScout Systems 3.04% 4.44% 2.85% Allin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NetScout Systems and Allin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetScout Systems 0 3 0 0 2.00 Allin 0 0 0 0 N/A

NetScout Systems presently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.65%. Given NetScout Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NetScout Systems is more favorable than Allin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.8% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Allin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetScout Systems and Allin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetScout Systems $831.28 million 2.37 $19.35 million $1.15 23.10 Allin N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Allin.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Allin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Allin Company Profile

Allin Corp. engages in the development of infrastructure, software application, and platform integration services. The company was founded in July 1996 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.