Head to Head Analysis: Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) vs. Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Stanley Black & Decker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions N/A N/A -$28.89 million N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $14.53 billion 2.13 $1.23 billion $9.04 21.06

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions N/A N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker 10.80% 20.65% 8.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hillman Solutions and Stanley Black & Decker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 7 0 2.64

Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus price target of $216.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. Given Hillman Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than Stanley Black & Decker.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Hillman Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

