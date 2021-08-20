Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to post earnings per share of $1.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.47. Hasbro reported earnings per share of $1.88 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

HAS stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,804 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,002. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Hasbro by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hasbro by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 73,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,470 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

