Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,236 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,236 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF makes up about 4.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $888,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,288,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,661,000 after buying an additional 188,570 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter.

ESML stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 109,961 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.64.

