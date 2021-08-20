Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 127,884 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,884 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.46% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 21,081 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 69,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 15,636 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.81. 5,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,833. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.