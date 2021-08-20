Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 281,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $459.05. The stock had a trading volume of 87,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,839. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $455.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $414.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

