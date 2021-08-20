Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,099 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,775 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,069. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

