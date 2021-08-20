Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 31.5% during the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total transaction of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,657 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,620. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $420.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.33 and a 1-year high of $424.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.20.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

