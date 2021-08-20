Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 539 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 179,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $194.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

