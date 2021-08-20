Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,694 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,393.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

NYSE:CFG opened at $41.88 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

