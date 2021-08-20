Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 153 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $518.32 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $319.71 and a one year high of $548.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $492.69. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total transaction of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,783 shares in the company, valued at $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,029 shares of company stock worth $41,390,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.50.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

