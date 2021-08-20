Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 189,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 140.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

