Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kellogg by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kellogg by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its stake in Kellogg by 7.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock worth $26,779,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

