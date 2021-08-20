Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

