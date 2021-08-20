Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after buying an additional 375,809 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.72. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $297.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

