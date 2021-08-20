Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $$126.25 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 682. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.05. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $133.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPGLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

