Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.
Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.
About Hanesbrands
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
