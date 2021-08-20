Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,583,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

