Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 18.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 61,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 74.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

WTRG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,109. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.23.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 23.46%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,302. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

