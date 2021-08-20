Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,032 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,675,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 84.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,620 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after buying an additional 824,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after buying an additional 691,739 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $140,078,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2,448.1% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,215,000 after buying an additional 391,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

Shares of Signature Bank stock traded up $7.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.86. 9,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $71.44 and a fifty-two week high of $268.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.04.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

