Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 2.0% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.66. 126,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,784. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

