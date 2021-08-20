Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.76. 97,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

