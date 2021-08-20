GWM Advisors LLC Takes $512,000 Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Navient by 926.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 6.1% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Navient stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96, a current ratio of 19.43 and a quick ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

