GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:X opened at $27.33 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is -0.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

