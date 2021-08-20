GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $88.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $90.06.

