GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.1% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

JKE opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $313.08.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

