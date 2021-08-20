GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,078 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,934 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,822 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,330 shares of the airline’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business’s revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

