GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 2,211 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,968,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,877,000 after acquiring an additional 153,501 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,028,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,241,000 after purchasing an additional 283,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 37.9% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 725,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,517,000 after purchasing an additional 199,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King raised Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NYSE CMP opened at $64.83 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.61. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

