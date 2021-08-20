Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Up 25.3% in July

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.0008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust is a statutory trust, which holds overriding royalty interests in future production from each of McMoRan’s Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company was founded on December 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

