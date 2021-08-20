Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Down 22.9% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the July 15th total of 167,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

ASR stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.57. 1,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $104.22 and a 52 week high of $193.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 256,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,590,000 after purchasing an additional 62,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 230,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 38,173 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 1st quarter worth $5,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

