Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $132.03

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 132.03 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.76), with a volume of 1,499,913 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.