Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.29

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.29 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 16.20 ($0.21). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 16.30 ($0.21), with a volume of 10,200,716 shares traded.

GGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 29 ($0.38) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.29. The company has a market cap of £644.46 million and a PE ratio of -163.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

In other Greatland Gold news, insider Clive Latcham sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total transaction of £45,000 ($58,792.79).

Greatland Gold Company Profile (LON:GGP)

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

