Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,893. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164,292 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

