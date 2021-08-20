Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GCM stock opened at C$4.51 on Friday. Gran Colombia Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.50 and a 12 month high of C$8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$443.27 million and a P/E ratio of 2.85.

Get Gran Colombia Gold alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Serafino Iacono acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,119.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,639,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,227,801.84. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 42,200 shares of company stock worth $208,913.

About Gran Colombia Gold

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.