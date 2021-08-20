GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Receives $49.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ GDRX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,029. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,512,688 shares of company stock valued at $53,634,893. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,848,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 299.9% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,283,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

