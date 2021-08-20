Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,150 ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTI. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 151,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 786,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $40.24 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.38. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,012.00, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.34.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,939 shares of company stock worth $155,460. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI).

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.