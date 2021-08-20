GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

GNNDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.00.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $222.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $207.85 and a one year high of $286.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.42.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

