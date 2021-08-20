Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Globant also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.920-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $7.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.44. 246,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 167.48 and a beta of 1.23. Globant has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $296.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.77.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

