Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 8,739,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,551,328. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -24.60 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

