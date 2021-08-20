Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Down 19.7% in July

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,263. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.89. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $66.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXTG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 96.2% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter.

